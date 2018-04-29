Well, hey there! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published April 23. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published April 26. Read more of Corpse Run. Dedicated to Kotaku’s own Jason Schreier, an unwavering Jets fan.



Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published April 27. Read more of Double XP.



Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. From the archive, originally published January 2015 (no new comic posted this week). Read more of Life in Aggro.

Manly Guys Doing Manly Things by Kelly Turnbull. Published April 23. Read more of Manly Guys Doing Manly Things.



Nerd Rage by Andy Kluthe. From the archive, originally published August 2016 (series is on hiatus). Read more of Nerd Rage.



Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published April 21. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published April 20. Read more of Penny Arcade.

