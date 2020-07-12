Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: I Have To Be There!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: I Have To Be There!
Illustration: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: I Have To Be There!
Illustration: Corpse Run

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 9. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: I Have To Be There!
Illustration: Awkward Zombie
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published July 6. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: I Have To Be There!
Illustration: Clueless Hero
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published July 6. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: I Have To Be There!
Illustration: Double XP
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published July 9. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: I Have To Be There!
Illustration: Life In Aggro
(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published July 14, 2016. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: I Have To Be There!
Illustration: Nerf Now

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 9. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: I Have To Be There!
Illustration: Penny Arcade
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 10. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

