Sunday Comics: I Have To Be There!

Illustration : Kotaku

Hello! It's time for Kotaku's Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics.



Illustration : Corpse Run

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 9. Read more of Corpse Run.



Illustration : Awkward Zombie

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published July 6. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration : Clueless Hero

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published July 6. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration : Double XP

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published July 9. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration : Life In Aggro

(No new comic this week.)



Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published July 14, 2016. Read more of Life in Aggro.



Illustration : Nerf Now

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 9. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Illustration : Penny Arcade

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 10. Read more of Penny Arcade.