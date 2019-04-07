Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published April 1. Read more of Awkward Zombie.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published April 4. Read more of Corpse Run



Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published April 2. Read more of Clueless Hero



Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published April 3. Read more of Double XP.

The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Published April 1. Read more of the GaMERCaT.



(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published on June 26, 2016. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published April 4. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published April 5. Read more of Penny Arcade.

