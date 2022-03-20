Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 17 . Read more of Corpse Run.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published March 14 . Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 14. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 14 . Read more of Double XP.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Ma rch 17 . Read more of Nerf NOW!!