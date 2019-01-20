Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published January 14. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published January 19. Read more of Corpse Run



Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published January 16. Read more of Double XP.

The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Published January 14. Read more of The GaMERCaT.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published January 13. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published January 18. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published January 18. Read more of Penny Arcade.