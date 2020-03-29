Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: First Day?

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Sunday Comics
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: First Day?

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: First Day?
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 26. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: First Day?

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Originally published March 23. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: First Day?
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 23. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: First Day?
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 27. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: First Day?
Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published March 29. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: First Day?
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 28. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: First Day?
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published March 27. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

