Sunday Comics: First Day?

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Advertisement

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 26. Read more of Corpse Run.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Originally published March 23. Read more of Awkward Zombie.



Advertisement

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 23. Read more of Clueless Hero.



Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 27. Read more of Double XP.

Advertisement

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. P ublished March 29 . Read more of Life in Aggro.



Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 28. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Advertisement

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published March 27. Read more of Penny Arcade.