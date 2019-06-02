Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Digital Toilet Paper

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published May 26. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 1. Read more of Corpse Run.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published May 27. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published May 31. Read more of Double XP.

(No New Comic This Week)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published September 6 2014. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published May 31. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published May 31. Read more of Penny Arcade.

(The GaMERCaT comic is currently taking a break.)