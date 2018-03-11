Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published March 5th. Read more of Awkward Zombie
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. From the archive, originally published August 2011. Read more of Corpse Run
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 8. Read more of Double XP
Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. From the archive, originally published August 6, 2017. Read more of Life in Aggro
Manly Guys Doing Manly Things by Kelly Turnbull. Published March 5. Read more of Manly Guys Doing Manly Things
Nerd Rage by Andy Kluthe. From the archive, originally published October 28, 2011 (series is on hiatus). Read more of Nerd Rage
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 9. Read more of Nerf NOW!!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published March 9. Read more of Penny Arcade