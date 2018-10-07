Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published October 1. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published October 1. Read more of Corpse Run.

Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published October 2. Read more of Double XP.

The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Published October 1. Read more ofThe GaMERCaT.

Advertisement

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published October 7. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published October 1. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published October 5. Read more of Penny Arcade.