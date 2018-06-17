Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 11. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 14. Read more of Corpse Run.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 15. Read more of Double XP.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published June 16. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Manly Guys Doing Manly Things by Kelly Turnbull. Published June 11. Read more of Manly Guys Doing Manly Things.

Nerd Rage by Andy Kluthe. From the archive, originally published August 2012 (series is on hiatus). Read more of Nerd Rage.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 13. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 15. Read more of Penny Arcade.