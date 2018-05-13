Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published May 7. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published May 10. Read more of Corpse Run.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published May 9. Read more of Double XP.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. From the archive, originally published September 2010. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Manly Guys Doing Manly Things by Kelly Turnbull. From the archive, originally published April 2013. Read more of Manly Guys Doing Manly Things.

Nerd Rage by Andy Kluthe. From the archive, originally published August 2013 (series is on hiatus). Read more of Nerd Rage.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published May 12. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published May 11. Read more of Penny Arcade.