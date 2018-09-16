Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published September 10. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published September 13. Read more of Corpse Run.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published September 12. Read more of Double XP.

The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Published September 10. Read more ofThe GaMERCaT.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. From the archive, originally published April 2013. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published September 12. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published September 14. Read more of Penny Arcade.