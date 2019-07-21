Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Avoid The Obvious Joke

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published July 15. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 18. Read more of Corpse Run.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published July 15. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published July 17. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Dec. 17 2017. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 19. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 19. Read more of Penny Arcade.