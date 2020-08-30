ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Adorable

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Sunday Comics
Sunday ComicsComicsFunnyKotakucore
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Adorable
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Adorable
Image: Corpse Run

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Aug. 27. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Adorable
Image: Awkward Zombie
Advertisement

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Aug 24. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Adorable
Image: Clueless Hero
G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson TP02 Air Purifier (Refurbished)

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Aug. 24. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Adorable
Image: Double XP
Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Aug. 28. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Adorable
Image: Life In Aggro
Advertisement

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published Aug 29. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Adorable
Image: Nerf Now
Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Aug. 27. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Adorable
Image: Penny Arcade
Advertisement

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Aug. 28. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

Everything Announced At Gamescom's Opening Night

The People In Ghost Of Tsushima Need To Clean Up All The Corpses

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

DISCUSSION

marl0
MARl0

Bullet sponge. Arrow sponge. In the end, it’s all the same.