Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published December 17. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published December 20. Read more of Corpse Run.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published December 21 . Read more of Double XP.



The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Published December 17. Read more of The GaMERCaT.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. From the archive, originally published in May 2015. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published December 21. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published December 21. Read more of Penny Arcade.