Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Has Begun, Here's How To Watch And What's Up

Image : SGDQ

While the on-site portion of this year’s Summer Games Done Quick has had to be called off thanks to you-know-what, there’s still a ton of games being played real fast online, all week long.



WHAT IS SUMMER GAMES DONE QUICK?

It’s the summertime counterpart to Awesome Games Done Quick, and will run from Sunday August 16 to Sunday August 23. It’s a week-long showcase of some of the world’s best speedrunners playing all your favourite games as fast as they possibly can, and explaining how they’re doing it/sharing cool information as they go.

WHERE CAN I WATCH?

It’s free to watch, and you can do right here. Which you should, because this isn’t just about video games, it’s about charity.

WAIT, THIS IS FOR CHARITY?

Yup! The whole thing is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. For reference, this year’s event kicked off with a talk from the organisation, where it was revealed that the $3 million raised during last year’s event has gone directly towards DMF’s Covid-19 efforts in the United States.

SO WHERE CAN I DONATE?

Donate right here.

WHAT TIME IS EVERYTHING ON?

There’s a schedule right here. It’s such a good schedule that it’ll auto-detect your timezone and show the times/dates accordingly. Take notes, E3 press conferences.

AND IF I MISS ANYTHING?

Relax! This Reddit thread is linking to every VOD uploaded at the end of a playthrough, but SGDQ should also be uploading clips to their own YouTube page as well.

COOL, THANKS, ANYTHING ELSE?

Nope, go watch some games.