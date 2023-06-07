With E3 out of the picture this year, Summer Game Fest and all its satellite shows have the stage for video gamings’ annual summer showcase. Since all the presentations happening this week aren’t all in the same place, it might be hard to keep track of where to tune in. That’s what we’re here to help with. Here’s a rundown of every event currently scheduled for this summer’s video game world premierepalooza.



Guerrilla Collective

The Guerrilla Collective showcase begins on Wednesday, June 7 at noon Eastern / 9 a.m. Pacific.This indie-focused stream may not have a lot of blockbuster announcements,, but should have a bunch of neat smaller games.

Advertisement

Where to watch:

Summer Game Fest

Geoff Keighley’s big show will kick things off on Thursday, June 8 at 3 p.m. Eastern / noon Pacific. This is where a lot of the biggest announcements will come, and you can likely expect something from almost every major games company, even though Xbox has its own showcase later in the week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Where to watch:

Day of the Devs

Immediately following the initial Summer Game Fest showcase is Day of the Devs. This show is put together by iam8bit and Double Fine, and puts a spotlight on upcoming indie games. It’s set to start on Thursday, June 8 at 5 p.m. Eastern / 3 p.m. Pacific.

Advertisement

Where to watch:

Advertisement

Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital will be back with its typically bizarre showcase. On top of showing off the company’s upcoming games, Devolver tends to spend a lot of the show on skits and other nonsense, so if you’re tired of the self-seriousness by 6 p.m. Eastern / 3 p.m. Pacific on Thursday, June 8, this will likely be a palate cleanser.

Advertisement

Where to watch:

Access-Ability Summer Showcase

One of the new shows this year is the Access-Ability Summer Showcase, which specifically highlights games that have accessibility options for folks with disabilities, as well as games made by disabled developers. It starts at 11 a.m. Eastern / 8 a.m. Pacific on Friday, June 9.

Advertisement

Where to watch:

Tribeca Games Spotlight

Friday, June 9 sees the return of the Tribeca Games Spotlight at 3 p.m Eastern / noon Pacific. The show will feature “exclusive gameplay” and interviews from the game’s selected for Tribeca’s annual festival.

Advertisement

Where to watch:

Future of Play

Future of Play is a VTuber-hosted showcase that spotlights smaller games. It will air on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. Eastern / 8 a.m. Pacific.

Advertisement

Where to watch:

Advertisement

Wholesome Direct

The Wholesome Direct returns to start off the day on Saturday, June 10 at noon Eastern / 9 a.m. Pacific. This show spotlights cozy games from diverse developers, so expect a lot of farming games, cute art styles, and some queer stuff in the mix.

Advertisement

Where to watch:

Future Games Show Summer Showcase

Future Games Show returns on Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m. Eastern / 10 a.m. Pacific. The show will feature an array of big and small games and will be hosted by actors Laura Bailey and Yuri Lowenthal.

Advertisement

Where to watch:

OTK Games Expo

The OTK Games Expo will follow the Future Games Show on Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m. Eastern / 11 a.m. Pacific, and will feature OTK creators spotlighting upcoming games.

Advertisement

Where to watch:

Advertisement

Xbox Games Showcase / Starfield Direct

Time for one of the big ones. Microsoft’s dedicated show will start on Sunday, June 11 at 1 p.m. Eastern / 10 a.m. Pacific. This is where the Xbox maker will likely showcase most of its first-party offerings, as well as some third-party games coming to Xbox consoles. Immediately after the general showing, Bethesda will have a presentation dedicated only to Starfield, its upcoming space RPG.

Advertisement

Where to watch:

PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show will kick off its two-hour showcase on Sunday, June 11 at 4 p.m. Eastern / 1 p.m. Pacific. The show will feature 15 “new” game announcements, and likely delve into some hardware talk for the real PC-building sickos among us.

Advertisement

Where to watch:

Advertisement

Ubisoft Forward

The next Ubisoft Forward stream will premiere on Monday, June 12 at 1 p.m. Eastern / 10 a.m. Pacific. Some games to expect include Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Probably not the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake, though.

Advertisement

Where to watch:

Capcom Showcase

Capcom will have its own presentation on Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m. Eastern / 3 p.m. Pacific. The show will last about 36 minutes and will highlight upcoming games and updates from the company. Cross your fingers for a look at some of the Street Fighter 6 DLC characters.

Advertisement

Where to watch:

Xbox Games Showcase Extended

If one Xbox showcase wasn’t enough for you, Microsoft is holding an extended one on Tuesday, June 13 at 1 p.m. Eastern / 10 a.m. Pacific. The presentation will include interviews that expand upon games shown during the Sunday, June 11 show.

Advertisement

Where to watch:

RGG Summit Summer

Feel like staying up late? Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the team behind the Yakuza / Like a Dragon series, is hosting its own showcase on Thursday, June 15 at 11 p.m. Eastern / 8 p.m. Pacific. We don’t know much about what the studio plans to show, but it seems likely we’ll hear more about Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon 8.

Advertisement

Where to watch:

TBD

And that’s every Summer Game Fest-related event announced so far. As we learn of more we’ll add them here!

