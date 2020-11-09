Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Suddenly I Feel The Need For A Faster Monitor For My Xbox Series X

fahey
Mike Fahey
And then my heart jumped.
Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

So I’m booting up Ori and the Will of the Wisps, one of my favorite games, just after its Xbox Series X/S upgrade patch applied, and I’m greeted by a message that basically says I need a faster monitor as soon as humanly possible. The notion of 120 frames per second console gaming hadn’t hit home until this exact moment.

I am currently using a 28-inch Acer monitor I purchased last Christmas because it was both 4K and HDR. I had no need for a faster refresh rate because game consoles didn’t do that. Well, now they do. And so I scramble.

Some people claim they cannot see the difference between 60fps and 120fps. I am not one of these people. I’ve been using an Origin laptop recently with a 240Hz display, and in supported games the frames flow like water across the screen. It’s like some sort of hyper-reality. I need that in my Ori.

Until I find a suitably speedy monitor, something in the 27 to 28-inch range (my space is limited), I’ll have to settle for supersampled 6K at 60fps. Woe is me.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

arronecho
ArronEcho

I have a fantastic Samsung 4K tv and the lack of 120Hz + the impending delivery of my Series X is sending my brain down a train of thought of which my wallet does not approve.