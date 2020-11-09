Suddenly I Feel The Need For A Faster Monitor For My Xbox Series X

And then my heart jumped. Screenshot : Microsoft / Kotaku

So I’m booting up Ori and the Will of the Wisps, one of my favorite games, just after its Xbox Series X/S upgrade patch applied, and I’m greeted by a message that basically says I need a faster monitor as soon as humanly possible. The notion of 120 frames per second console gaming hadn’t hit home until this exact moment.

Advertisement

I am currently using a 28-inch Acer monitor I purchased last Christmas because it was both 4K and HDR. I had no need for a faster refresh rate because game consoles didn’t do that. Well, now they do. And so I scramble.

Some people claim they cannot see the difference between 60fps and 120fps. I am not one of these people. I’ve been using an Origin laptop recently with a 240Hz display, and in supported games the frames flow like water across the screen. It’s like some sort of hyper-reality. I need that in my Ori.

Advertisement

Until I find a suitably speedy monitor, something in the 27 to 28-inch range (my space is limited), I’ll have to settle for supersampled 6K at 60fps. Woe is me.