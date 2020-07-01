Student Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Bomb Konami, Kill Employees

Screenshot : MBS

In Tokyo, police have arrested a second-year high school student for allegedly threatening to bomb Konami headquarters.



According to Yomiuri, the 16-year-old suspect is accused of making these threats between June 16-18 on the review section of an online app store. (Yomiuri did not specify which one.) Mainichi reports that the game in question is PES mobile soccer game app.



The suspect allegedly wrote, “I’m going to blow up Konami’s headquarters” and “I’m going to kill the people who work at Konami.” The high school student added that terrorism was possible, even in Japan.

He has reportedly admitted these charges, saying that he was upset by a bug in the game—namely connection issues that apparently caused him to lose. The suspect says he was “pissed” at Konami.