Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Streets Of Rage 4 Elevator Skip Turns Into Dance Party

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Streets of Rage 4
Streets of Rage 4Streets of RagespeedrunningbugskipdanceKotaku Core
3
Save
Go Floyd, go Floyd, go Floyd.
Gif: Dotemu / Greenalink

Sometimes, you just gotta dance. And what better time to work on your moves than when skipping a huge section of Streets of Rage 4?

Advertisement

In a recent clip, speedrunner Greenalink demonstrates a new bug that allows Streets of Rage 4 players to bypass an auto-scrolling elevator section. While there’s still a bit of downtime, going outside the map means enemies spawn and then die immediately, greatly speeding up a sequence that normally requires the player to defeat every enemy before they can move to the next area.

Greenalink (YouTube)

It’s not a huge time difference—it saves just a few seconds compared to the strategy used by the current world record holder—but it’s consistent as long as you can get the out-of-bounds bug to work correctly.

Advertisement

The best part of the video, however, is that Greenalink takes the opportunity to turn Streets of Rage 4 from a side-scrolling beat-em-up into a dance party. Don’t let Floyd’s beefy exterior fool you; guy’s got some moves. This, combined with the game’s incredible synth-based soundtrack and neon-soaked city skyline, makes the entire affair feel like a cheesy ‘80s action movie.

And that’s an aesthetic that never goes out of style.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Man Spends Four Years Making Gundam Diorama And The Result Is Amazing

Star Wars: Squadrons: The Kotaku Review

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

Sony Is Changing The Confirm And Cancel Buttons In Japan And Folks Aren't Happy