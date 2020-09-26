Street Fighter's Ryu Wearing A Thong... In T-Shirt Form

Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
As the virtual Tokyo Game Show grinds on, leave it to Capcom to spice things up with Ryu’s butt cheeks.
As spotted by Twitter user GaijinHunter, Capcom has greenlit a collab t-shirt that is all business in the front with the word “Shoryuken” emblazoned on the front...
...and a party in the back with Ryu’s tush.
Here’s the dramatic close-up.
Perhaps the best thing about this is that the t-shirt is going on sale in Japan with Street Fighter-branded protein supplements.
Bulk up so your butt will be rock hard like Ryu’s!
