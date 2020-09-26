Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Street Fighter's Ryu Wearing A Thong... In T-Shirt Form

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:street fighter
street fighterryukotakueasttgstokyo game showtgs 2020tokyo game show 2020
Save
Illustration for article titled iStreet Fighter/is Ryu Wearing A Thong... In T-Shirt Form
Screenshot: Capcom
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

As the virtual Tokyo Game Show grinds on, leave it to Capcom to spice things up with Ryu’s butt cheeks.

Advertisement

As spotted by Twitter user GaijinHunter, Capcom has greenlit a collab t-shirt that is all business in the front with the word “Shoryuken” emblazoned on the front...

Illustration for article titled iStreet Fighter/is Ryu Wearing A Thong... In T-Shirt Form
Screenshot: Capcom
Advertisement

...and a party in the back with Ryu’s tush.

Illustration for article titled iStreet Fighter/is Ryu Wearing A Thong... In T-Shirt Form
Screenshot: Capcom
G/O Media may get a commission
JACHS NY Fall Stretch Tech Pants
JACHS NY Fall Stretch Tech Pants
Use the promo code FPT

Here’s the dramatic close-up.

Screenshot: Capcom
Advertisement

Perhaps the best thing about this is that the t-shirt is going on sale in Japan with Street Fighter-branded protein supplements.

Illustration for article titled iStreet Fighter/is Ryu Wearing A Thong... In T-Shirt Form
Screenshot: Capcom
Advertisement

Bulk up so your butt will be rock hard like Ryu’s! 

Illustration for article titled iStreet Fighter/is Ryu Wearing A Thong... In T-Shirt Form
Screenshot: Capcom
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

Let’s Rank The Civilization Games, Worst To Best

Former Blizzard Boss Mike Morhaime Launches Dreamhaven, Which Sounds Like Blizzard 2.0

BTS' Fortnite Debut Was Pretty Cute

DISCUSSION