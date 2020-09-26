Street Fighter's Ryu Wearing A Thong... In T-Shirt Form

Screenshot : Capcom

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

As the virtual Tokyo Game Show grinds on, l eave it to Capcom to spice things up with Ryu’s butt cheeks.



Advertisement

As spotted by Twitter user GaijinHunter, Capcom has greenlit a collab t-shirt that is all business in the front with the word “ Shoryuken” emblazoned on the front ...

Screenshot : Capcom

Advertisement

...and a party in the back with Ryu’s tush.



Screenshot : Capcom

Here’s the dramatic close-up.



Screenshot : Capcom

Advertisement

Perhaps the best thing about this is that the t-shirt is going on sale in Japan with Street Fighter-branded protein supplements.



Screenshot : Capcom

Advertisement

Bulk up so your butt will be rock hard like Ryu’s!

