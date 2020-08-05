Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Street Fighter V Is Getting Dan, Rose, Oro, and Akira From Rival Schools

Ian Walker
Illustration for article titled iStreet Fighter V/i Is Getting Dan, Rose, Oro, and Akira From iRival Schools/i
Image: Capcom

Street Fighter V’s final season will see Dan, Rose, Oro, and Akira Kazama of Rival Schools join the game, Capcom announced during a special live stream this afternoon.

The developers explained that these specific fighters were chosen for Street Fighter V thanks to the presence of storyline acquaintances already existing in the game. Dan, for instance, is close friends with Blanka and Sakura, while Rose is Menat’s mentor.

Illustration for article titled iStreet Fighter V/i Is Getting Dan, Rose, Oro, and Akira From iRival Schools/i
Screenshot: Capcom
As these characters are still in development, very little in the way of gameplay was shown apart form some brief off-screen footage of Dan. The developers also promised one more character to be revealed at a later date.

Capcom plans to begin releasing new content this winter, with subsequent arrivals planned for 2021.

