Street Fighter V Is Getting Dan, Rose, Oro, and Akira From Rival Schools

Image : Capcom

Street Fighter V’s final season will see Dan, Rose, Oro, and Akira Kazama of Rival Schools join the game, Capcom announced during a special live stream this afternoon.



The developers explained that these specific fighters were chosen for Street Fighter V thanks to the presence of storyline acquaintances already existing in the game. Dan, for instance, is close friends with Blanka and Sakura, while Rose is Menat’s mentor.

Screenshot : Capcom

As these characters are still in development, very little in the way of gameplay was shown apart form some brief off-screen footage of Dan. The developers also promised one more character to be revealed at a later date.



Capcom plans to begin releasing new content this winter, with subsequent arrivals planned for 2021.

