Street Fighter Pro's Home Damaged After Freak Explosion

Image : Torimeshi

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

In Fukushima, Japan a restaurant blew up in a freak accident. Street Fighter player Torimeshi, who signed a pro gaming contract last fall, lived right next door. In the above image, posted by Torimeshi, the red circle is his room. Thankfully, he was not at home with the restaurant blew up.



Advertisement

This is what the area looked like prior to the explosion.

Advertisement

As posted above, here is an overhead helicopter shot of the area after the explosion.

Torimeshi posted this image of what his room looked like. Thank goodness he wasn’t home!

As Mainichi reports, it’s suspected a gas leak at a restaurant that was undergoing renovation caused the explosion, which sadly injured 19 construction workers, tragically leaving one person dead.

Advertisement

According to the Street Fighter pro, his home is so damaged that he cannot currently live in it.

Advertisement

The restaurant had insurance, which will help Torimeshi. In the meantime, a “Torimeshi Cup” tournament will be held to help him in this time of need.