Street Fighter Movie Casts Anti-Woke Online Personality As Dan

Less than 24 hours ago, we ran a story on the bonkers cast for the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie. It’s full of the weirdest motley crew of actors I’ve seen in a big-budget film as of late, with rapper 50 Cent, masked country singer Orville Peck, and Mr. Minecraft himself, Jason Momoa, all set to star. It sounded like the makings of a perfect Bad Movie Night viewing, and it still might be. But now, we also know that Dan Hibiki, the Street Fighter series’ lovably inept but deeply enthusiastic competitor, is reportedly being played by “anti-woke” personality Andrew Schulz.

News of this comes from a report over at Deadline, and while the story does mention that Schulz is a podcaster and stand-up performer, it doesn’t mention that much of Schulz’ online persona is based in anti-woke “manosphere” bullshit that ultimately boils down to being mad about potentially experiencing consequences for how you talk about other people. Shout-out to ZeoVGM on ResetEra for citing a few examples of Schulz’s political ramblings so I didn’t have to go wading into the sewage to find them. This guy has had Donald Trump on his podcast, appeared on Fox News to say that people rejecting “wokeness” (being polite to marginalized people and recognizing how they have been affected by persecution over several generations) is why Trump is in office again. Here are a few choice quotes:

“As a kid, I was pushed left because of how censorious the right was, waving their fingers, don’t use cuss words, this is too sexual,” Schulz said to The Daily Beast. “I’m like, ‘Yo, I want to be like the Democrats, they got girls sucking d—k in the Oval Office.’ They were cool as s—t. And now it’s the opposite. The Republicans are getting pussy left and right, they’re the ones who say crazy jokes.”

He went on to say that we “need” progress, but also that telling people not to make insensitive jokes is the actual problem.

“And then the Democrats are a little bit more censorious,” he said. ”They’re like, ‘This is going too far,’ which is the burden of being progressive. Don’t get me wrong, it is a much harder thing to push us into progress, which we need.”

He also says that Trump’s “unanimous” victory (crucially, he did not win the 2024 election unanimously) happened because people were so mad about being told to be nice to people that they decided to send America spiraling into fascism. It was either this or pronouns, you know?

“I think that now that the pendulum has swung… we’re past wokeness,” Schulz said. “Wokeness is done. We’ve moved on. The country has spoken loud and clear. Unanimous victory for Trump. He ran on anti-woke.”

Also, I admittedly had no idea 50 Cent also sucked ass when I wrote the story about his casting as Balrog yesterday. Has anyone else in this cast done annoying shit that I don’t know about? I’d say let me know in the comments, but that’s not possible anymore.



