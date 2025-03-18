Master Mai Shiranui's Ferocious Flame Stocks In Street Fighter 6

Just like her fellow SNK fighter Terry Bogard, Mai Shiranui has integrated well as a Street Fighter 6 DLC character with many of her fan-favorite techniques present. However, the standout aspect of her kit is one that’s completely new and exclusive to this game: Flame Stocks. This mechanic provides powerful buffs to many of her moves and represents the cornerstone of her gameplay. You’re meant to figure it out on your own, but we’ve got you covered with how to use Mai’s Flame Stocks and what their enhancements are.

How does Mai’s Flame Stock super work?

Those familiar with Mai will no doubt know of her Kagerou no Mai technique. Taking the spot of her Level 1 super art in Street Fighter 6, the spinning pillar of fire still functions as both a great anti-air tool and combo-ender. What makes this iteration particularly unique is that it forms the basis of her Flame Stock mechanic. Every successful activation of the super will grant her a maximum of five Flame Stocks that enhance her special attacks, as well as her Level 1 and Level 2 super arts. These enhanced versions each receive 100 extra damage and a majority of them get other buffs such as bigger hitboxes or invulnerabilities.

Using an applicable move will automatically consume one stock. Considering the difference in damage or state that the enhanced versions have, it’s best to keep track of how many you have left. I recommend making use of them before the end of a round too since they won’t carry over to the next one. Unlike Manon’s medals, Mai will always start the next round with no Flame Stocks.

Kachousen

Mai’s Lachousen fan toss is arguably her most useful enhanced move, which you can activate with a quarter circle forward + punch. This technique is considered a little weak, since its lower priority means it can be swatted out of the air by an enemy’s attack or completely plowed through by their projectiles. Lachousen becomes much more reliable though when powered up by a Flame Stock. Not only does it take on more standard projectile priorities such as being invulnerable to strikes and causing a hit, but it also becomes a two-hit projectile. That means your fan toss can now burn through most projectiles and keep on going.

Things get more oppressive when holding the input to charge the attack. Your opponent is sure to feel the pressure when having to deal with the two-hit property and follow-up bounce. They’ll have an even worse time dealing with the enhanced Overdrive Art version, since it adds the bounce element to the two fans she throws out, making for a total of four hits. Don’t forget the other benefit of the Overdrive Art version is that you can still use the Midare Kachousen follow-up, which will throw out two more fans. Being hit with six of these projectiles so quickly in succession is a bad time for anyone.

Ryuuenbu

The purpose of Ryuuenbu, inputted by quarter circle back + punch, is to launch your opponents for a combo or put them into a knock down state. Flame Stock makes juggling with this move a lot easier thanks to higher launchers. Ryuuenbu’s light version is also brought in line with the others by triggering a knock down on hit.

Whether it’s starting a combo or extending it, Ryuuenbu can accomplish its purpose far easier with Flame Stocks. I like to use the higher juggles to follow up with other enhanced moves or even her Kagerou no Mai super. The latter’s enhanced version can hit the opponent with its larger hitbox, allowing you to get in some good damage and refill the Flame Stocks.

Hishou Ryuuenjin

Hishou Ryuuenjin is Mai’s main anti-air tool, complete with a Shoryuken-like input of forward, down, down-forward + kick. Consuming a Flame Stock will add an extra hit and increase the range as well. The latter is the highlight and certainly my favorite change for Hishou Ryuuenjin. Not having to primarily rely on the heavy and Overdrive Art versions results in a bit more freedom when it comes to combos.

Musasabi no Mai

It wouldn’t feel like a proper inclusion of Mai if she didn’t have her trusty dive kick-like maneuver. Inputted by quarter circle back + punch while in the air, Musasabi no Mai sees the character dive headfirst toward the opponent. The enhanced version provides frame advantage on block, meaning you’ll be able to throw an input out before your opponent can. An enhanced Overdrive Art version will also cause a juggle against grounded and airborne opponents alike.

Dive kicks might be my favorite move in any fighting game. Flame Stock buffs making these safer against a blocking opponent means it’s my kryptonite. Being able to more consistently juggle and combo from the Overdrive Art version is the cherry on top of a deceptively improved technique.

Kagerou no Mai

While it’s easy to think of Kagerou no Mai as just an aid to enhance her other moves, this super also changes when you have a Flame Stock. In addition to refilling the stock amount to five, she summons two clones on either side of her which results in more hits and a much wider hitbox. You’ll be able to combo into it a lot easier with the extended reach and enjoy some extra damage too.

Chou Hissatsu Shinobi Bachi

Although Mai’s Hissatsu Shinobi Bachi special attack only receives a damage increase with Flame Stocks, her Level 2 super art variant has that and more. Both the grounded and airborne versions of Chou Hissatsu Shinobi Bachi will move faster and drive the opponent farther toward the corner. Flame Stocks will also provide the grounded version with additional frames of projectile invulnerability. Your opponent will need to think twice before sending out any fireballs when you have this at your disposal.

I recommend spending time in training mode or fighting against V-Rivals, but you’ve definitely got a leg up on understanding how Mai’s Flame Stocks work in Street Fighter 6. She relies on them and therefore her Level 1 super art more than any other character on the roster. Mastering this mechanic is essential if you’re looking to school anyone you fight online.



