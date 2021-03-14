Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Streamers Play With Call Of Duty Actor, Get Suspended For Cheating

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
1
Illustration for article titled Streamers Play With Call Of Duty Actor, Get Suspended For Cheating
Screenshot: @Alex_zedra

Streamer Alex Zedra—the face behind an actual character in Call of Duty—was playing Warzone the other day with two other folks when she noticed some pretty suspect behaviour. And hey, surprise, the two people she was playing with have now had their Twitch channels suspended for cheating.

As PC Gamer report, Zedra was playing with Sarah “Icy Vixen” Belles and BeardedBanger when it was noticed that both players were using aimbots and wallhacks. An example is below, where Belles is lining up players over a hill that she shouldn’t have known were there:

While initially denying the allegations, both Belles and BeardedBanger have since had their channels suspended.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

centen
centen

That was stupid of them. 