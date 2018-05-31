Today on Highlight Reel we have esoteric puzzle solutions, H1Z1 plays, NHL slams, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Agony - Pernus is the Answer - Conrad Blake
- Assassin’s Creed: Revelations - Bit of an over dramatic death don’t you think? - mancitycon
- Far Cry 5 - Strangest skunk I ever saw - Cutthroat Bill
- NHL 18 - He Staaled out - Evil Gumball
- Sea of Thieves - Surgical precision, I still can’t believe I pulled this off - TK BlackFlag
- Sea of Thieves - What will we do with a speaking trumpet? - Skipbra
- PUBG - like a glove - Max Vador
- H1Z1: Battle Royale - Crossbow Surprise - Adam Barker
- H1Z1: Battle Royale - Sneak attack critical - RandomHeroNero
- Fortnite BR - Literally unplayable - pancakedood
- Fortnite BR - Fortnite: C4 Kart of Death - Isaac
- Fortnite BR - Zbene
- Detroit: Become Human - Shut up!! - FuturemanGaming
- Detroit: Become Human - (SPOILER WARNING) Our people have risen up… - Stoiker Kalei
- Dark Souls Remastered - これは死因不明w #ダークソウル - arena2oo1
- Dark Souls Remastered - New contender for Dumbest Death 2018 #PS4share - PaddyStardust
- Dark Souls Remastered - how to get rid of garbage with style #PS4share - N7Mohd
- The Last Of Us - (direct file) BAKKALNURI
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!