Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa, also known as “Amouranth,” was simultaneously banned from Twitch, TikTok, and Instagram on October 8th. The reasons are still unknown, but this marks the fifth time the infamous “hot tub” streamer has been banned from Twitch.

Twitch bans are usually accompanied by a specific clip that quickly illustrates why a streamer was banned, but it seems even Siragusa herself doesn’t know why she’s been banned from her longtime streaming platform. Her channel was demonetized following an earlier Twitch ban, but it appears that she is still considered a partner on the platform.

Kotaku reached out to Siragusa for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.

Similarly, Amouranth has also been banned from Instagram and TikTok, and has not made public the reason why she’s been silenced on those platforms as well.

Nevertheless, Siragusa seems to be taking her banishment in stride. She’s taken to Twitter to mock her predicament of being “deplatformed,” and made a YouTube video poking fun at the coincidence of her being banned alongside the recent Twitch, Facebook, and Instagram hacks.

Siragusa was ranked the number-one most-watched female Twitch streamer in Q3 of 2021 with 12.1 million views, according to Sideqik. Siragusa won’t be hurting financially despite the triple ban. Through her monetization on OnlyFans and Fansly, she claims to net $1.3 million a month.

Based on her reaction to the news on Twitter and YouTube, Siragusa seems undecided as to whether she plans on returning to Twitch. When she asked her followers what Twitch’s “new meta” should be, she said would take their suggestions “into consideration” if she ever returns to the platform. On both her Twitter and YouTube channel, she said she would be focusing on content creation on her other platforms. Siragusa also expressed interest in creating a venture capital “thot tank” for other creators like herself who make NSFW content that isn’t “super brand friendly.”

In short, Twitch’s most successful female streamer doesn’t seem too worried about her latest bans, though she might need some help coming up with a better name for that venture capital thing, should she decide to pursue it.