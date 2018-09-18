Stormy Daniels, the adult performer at the centre of one of President Donald Trump’s larger personal scandals, has a new book out next month, and somehow there is room for an excellent Nintendo/dick reference in it.



An early copy of the book—called Full Disclosure—has been obtained by The Guardian, and amidst all the other details of her alleged affair with the President of the United States that have already been shared, is this:



He knows he has an unusual penis. It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool… I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fucked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart... It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion.

I’m glad she didn’t name him. Toad deserves better.

