Today on Highlight Reel we have Resident Evil 2 scares, Black Ops 4 kills, Anthem demo moments, and much more!
- Sea of Thieves - what a nice way to reward such a beautiful shot - Kasperinoz
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Rutther siendo Rutther #1 - elZyngaWTF
- Ace Combat 7 - Skies Unknown - ACE COMBAT™ 7 SKIES UNKNOWN: #1 - Konomoki
- UFC 3 - You aint shit til you ko somebody with their own leg #EASPORTSUFC3 #XboxShare - clay_fitzgerald
- Anthem (Demo) - You wanna see a stupid glitch? - PSOMaster
- RDR2 - Hooked on train - Rasmus Larsen
- RDR2 - On second thought, stay right there - Samuel Simmons
- RDR2 - naahhce try - CalFitzgerald
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - I think I just got served? - PumpkinCrazy
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - One of the riskiest blackout wins I’ve ever had - bfgaming
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - I couldn’t believe I hit this - WilkestheChops
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - This guy has no chance. WardiacGaming
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - そんなことある？- phl8x
- Resident Evil 2 - Piggyback - mysimplepixel
- Resident Evil 2 - cute lil licker (direct file) - Zeravla
- Resident Evil 2 - Sir get down - AntValo
- Resident Evil 2 - Oh hi Mr X - Marcello166789
- Resident Evil 2 - And that’s the first time I died in Resident Evil 2. -Triscuitable
- Red Dead Online - Crazy Horse? - Madsherman
