Stepping On A LEGO Brick

Owwwwwwwwwww! Screenshot : @JPRphotogamer8 ( Twitter

This week on Snapshots, Geralt in the shadows, a creepy giant worm, swimming lions, lonely train tracks in Days Gone, some curious robots and one big and angry demon.



I didn’t know there were giant space worms in No Man’s Sky. I feel like every few months I see something wild that got added to the game in the last few years and I’m tempted to install it again. I’ve never tried it in VR. Hmmm..

God Of War (PS4) Screenshot : Matthew Riddle ( Email )

Driveclub Screenshot : @JimdiGriz1 ( Twitter

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : @catsandbolts ( Twitter

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Screenshot : @XKardazX ( Twitter

Metro: Exodus Screenshot : @Joshcoomber_vp ( Twitter

No Man’s Sky Screenshot : @TheFourthFocus ( Twitter

Days Gone Screenshot : @JacobLishmov ( Twitter

The Division 2 Screenshot : @AlexSanchous81 ( Twitter

Days Gone Screenshot : @vikingdad278 ( Twitter

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @SindyJ_B ( Twitter

Doom (2016) Screenshot : @JPRphotogamer8 ( Twitter

“I WANT TO SEE YOUR MANAGER!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



