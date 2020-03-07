Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe

Stepping On A LEGO Brick

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Snapshots
SnapshotsPhotosVirtual Photographyphoto modeDoomScreenshotsKotakucore
436
1
Save
Owwwwwwwwwww!
Owwwwwwwwwww!
Screenshot: @JPRphotogamer8 (Twitter)

This week on Snapshots, Geralt in the shadows, a creepy giant worm, swimming lions, lonely train tracks in Days Gone, some curious robots and one big and angry demon.

I didn’t know there were giant space worms in No Man’s Sky. I feel like every few months I see something wild that got added to the game in the last few years and I’m tempted to install it again. I’ve never tried it in VR. Hmmm..

Advertisement
God Of War (PS4)
God Of War (PS4)
Screenshot: Matthew Riddle (Email)
Driveclub
Driveclub
Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1 (Twitter)
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @catsandbolts (Twitter)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Screenshot: @XKardazX (Twitter)
Advertisement
Metro: Exodus
Metro: Exodus
Screenshot: @Joshcoomber_vp (Twitter)
No Man’s Sky
No Man’s Sky
Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus (Twitter)
Advertisement
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @JacobLishmov (Twitter)
The Division 2
The Division 2
Screenshot: @AlexSanchous81 (Twitter)
Advertisement
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @vikingdad278 (Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @SindyJ_B (Twitter)
Advertisement
Doom (2016)
Doom (2016)
Screenshot: @JPRphotogamer8 (Twitter)

“I WANT TO SEE YOUR MANAGER!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

I Love The New Monster Energy Ultra Flavors

Ubisoft Is Massively Reworking Ghost Recon Breakpoint

The Original Creators Of Burnout Are Making A New Open-World Racer

Player Climbs To The Top Of The Citadel In The Half-Life: Alyx Promo Area