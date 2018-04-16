Forest of Liars is an upcoming adventure game inspired by both American and Japanese animation, in which players enter a dangerous forest and encounter a different experience each time they sit down with the game.



The name comes from the challenges you’ll face once inside: you’ll encounter a range of characters who will try and help you reach the forest’s heart, but while some are sincere, others are actually out to do you harm.

It’s still very early days, to the point where there’s only some concept art and a teaser trailer, but Fine Art is a concept art feature—and this work is incredible—so that’s just fine.

The pieces you’re seeing here are by the game’s art director Sylvain Sarrailh (who we’ve featured here before).

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

