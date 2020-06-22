Stellar Struggles

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Gavin Rothery is a veteran concept artist who has worked on everything from Moon to Star Citizen to his own short film, The Last Man.
You can see more of Gavin’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
