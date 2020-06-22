Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Stellar Struggles

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Illustration for article titled Stellar Struggles
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Gavin Rothery is a veteran concept artist who has worked on everything from Moon to Star Citizen to his own short film, The Last Man.

You can see more of Gavin’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Illustration for article titled Stellar Struggles
Illustration for article titled Stellar Struggles
Illustration for article titled Stellar Struggles
Illustration for article titled Stellar Struggles
Illustration for article titled Stellar Struggles
Illustration for article titled Stellar Struggles
Illustration for article titled Stellar Struggles
Illustration for article titled Stellar Struggles
Illustration for article titled Stellar Struggles
Illustration for article titled Stellar Struggles
Illustration for article titled Stellar Struggles
Illustration for article titled Stellar Struggles
Illustration for article titled Stellar Struggles
Illustration for article titled Stellar Struggles
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

