11 Fantastic Free Demos Not To Miss In February’s Steam Next Fest

February 2025's Steam Next Fest is upon us, which means there are once again hundreds of free demos to checkout for all different kinds of upcoming PC games. The hail from all different genres and teams, and range from very good to absolutely terrible. Steam is normally a mess to browse, and Next Fest is the usual discoverability labyrinth on steroids. So we’ve been playing stuff to see what has that special spark. Here are some of the games we’ve been enjoying and mesmerized by from Steam’s latest free demo bonanza.