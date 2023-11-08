Steam Will Soon Let You Hide The Porn Games You Play

Valve is apparently working on a new Steam feature that will allow users to hide their very not-safe-for-work games from their friends. Or, well, whatever games they may want to hide, for whatever reason.

The Top Ten Most Played Games On Steam Deck: March 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Top Ten Most Played Games On Steam Deck: March 2023 Edition

The Top Ten Most Played Games On Steam Deck: March 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Top Ten Most Played Games On Steam Deck: March 2023 Edition

The new feature was first spotted and shared by SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik on X (formerly Twitter). According to Djundik, the new privacy option will go beyond Steam’s current privacy settings (which let you mark achievements and various gameplay screenshots as private) by allowing you to mark a game as private so not even your closest Steam friends will know you’ve got it tucked away in your ever-expanding game library. Here’s a screenshot demonstrating how the new private feature works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kotaku reached out to Valve for comment.



Read More: The Best Sex Games On Steam, According To OnlyFans Creators



As you might have guessed, folks are of two minds over this supposed new feature. One camp—which has the distinction of including Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb among its ranks— jokingly views anyone who would dare use the new privacy feature as a coward. The other camp humorously sees the feature as a boon for folks who just want to enjoy their pervy and publicly scorned games in peace. Here are a couple of the funniest responses to the new Steam privacy feature that we’ve found.



Advertisement

“Now I can finally play hentai games without having to worry,” one person wrote on X.



“Counter-Strike is precisely the kind of game I would want to keep my activity with private tbh,” wrote another wrote in response to Djundik’s tweet.



Advertisement

“Soon you’ll be able to buy games from our catalogue like 🥵The Kinky Kitsune and The Tantalizing Tanuki🥵 without feeling publicly shamed...only a deeply held sense of personal shame 😌,” online hentai distributor Fakku Games wrote in a horny, emoji-filled quote-tweet. That can’t be a real game, can it? Oh dear.



“W update. I can finally hide every game I own so people don’t know I buy games and never play them,” noted another.



Advertisement

Too right.





