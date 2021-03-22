Steam Flat-Out Refuses To Sell Sleazy Pick-Up Game Super Seducer 3

This image from the game’s press kit is called “Get Her Into Bed 1.” Screenshot : Richard La Ruina

The third game in dating guru and author Richard La Ruina’s Super Seducer series of full-motion-video dating sims will not be releasing on Steam, because the service does not “ship sexually explicit images of real people,” just tons and tons of anime porn.

After weeks of back-and-forth between La Ruina and Steam, much of which has been documented on the author’s Twitter feed, Valve’s online game store finally dropped the hammer on March 19. “We have finished reviewing the latest build and we aren’t going to be able to ship Super Seducer 3 on Steam,” the message reads. “As we have mentioned previously, Steam does not ship sexually explicit images of real people. After multiple product resubmissions and product reviews, we feel we are at an impasse and therefore this decision is final.”

Steam has removed the store page for Super Seducer 3 completely. The page is gone. The “61,700 wish lists” former sexual assault instructor Richard La Ruina points to as an indication of excitement over the game are no longer valid. The two previous games are still for sale, with no indication that they are in danger of being removed. Richard La Ruina is currently taking donations on his website to try to get the game released.

Having not seen much of Super Seducer 3, it’s hard to say which content Steam had a problem with. It might have been the room full of women in lingerie making out, a scene that serves as a mechanism to judge player performance after completing seduction scenarios.

In this scene I think La Ruina is supposed to be sex Jesus. Screenshot : Richard La Ruina

It’s kind of racy. Not as racy as say, Sheep Love, a Steam game you should definitely not search for, but that’s okay because it’s cartoons. If you want real people porn you’ll have to look elsewhere, like the internet.