Today on Highlight Reel we have State of Decay 2 car crashes, Detroit AI glitches, motorcycles, and much more!
- Sea of Thieves - No Fucking Way - no55ahlong
- Conan Exiles - elephant - tobbiusness
- Skyrim - It didn’t have to be this way - rileyrocksyou
- Battlefield 1 - Whoa! - Josué Mendez
- Titanfall 2 - Threading the needle - SolumafSpaz
- PUBG - Lucky moment - doody884 (part of this twitch collective, @benshaoulian on Instagram)
- Dark Souls Remastered - 雑魚すぎ吹いた（マスケル並感）- templateCustard
- Dark Souls Remastered - Free Fallin’ 2 - mentalcontempt
- State of Decay 2 - Running in circles - extremesodapop
- State of Decay 2 - Pardon my driving - P00kst3r
- State of Decay 2 - darkside1215
- State of Decay 2 - Yeah that definitely hurt - Downfall of Aizen
- State of Decay 2 - I think it’s dead - le143
- Detroit: Become Human - Android’s real struggle - Mogyle
- Detroit: Become Human - (Direct file) Hafiz Aziz
- Detroit: Become Human - Funny Glitch - XXmohaa
