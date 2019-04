Screenshot: Sony

As first reported last fall, Sony is letting folks change their PSN names through their PS4 or web browser. The rollout out will happen later today.



Below is a simple walk-through to explain the process.

So, the first change is free, but additional changes will cost $10 each time (or $5 for PlayStation Plus members). However, not all PS4/PS3/Vita games will support the new IDs.

For those with further questions, Sony also posted a FAQ for players who are thinking about changing their PSN Names.