I do not want to be a farmer—I’m a city girl, or, on my most vulnerable days, a suburban wife in the making—but something about farming games is simply so relaxing.



Though casual and cozy games have historically been smeared as “not real gaming,” I feel that titles like Animal Crossing can offer people a low-stakes pathway into a hobby they might not have considered before. Personally, I like playing games like Nioh 2 and Elden Ring that make me so stressed I might one day throw up in my mouth, but usually, when a self-described non-gamer asks me for game recommendations in real life, they’re looking for something that feels as filled with clean, sweet air as Stardew Valley.



And I think that’s really nice, that some games are universally pleasant. So I’ve put together a list of more farming games Stardew Valley fans will enjoy if they want to sink even deeper into gaming but aren’t sure where to go next. And even if you see yourself as more of a “hardcore” gamer like me—a city girl, if you will—you’ll probably find something in this list that inspires you to sit down, shut up, and just harvest.