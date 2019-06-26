Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Jordan Lamarre-Wan is an artist at Respawn, where he’s currently working on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.



He’s also worked on games like Metal Gear Online and Epic Mickey.

You can see more of Jordan’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

