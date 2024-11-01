The Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Trailer Is Indeed Just The Goonies In Space, And It Rules

It’s challenging to watch Disney’s new Skeleton Crew trailer and not compare it to The Goonies, which remains one of the best movies of all time. But, despite what many of us would like to believe, an entire generation or hasn’t seen The Goonies; they need their own version of a rag-tag group of kids embarking on an exciting adventure. Skeleton Crew may fill the gap, but only time will tell.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait long. Skeleton Crew premiers on Disney Plus on December 3, with the series’ first two episodes available to stream on that day.



Skeleton Crew | Official Trailer | Disney+

Starring Jude Law (Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow), Kerry Condon (Unleashed), and Ryan Kiera (American Horror Story), Star Wars: Skeleton Crew tells the story of four young children who discover a strange underground bunker on their home planet, which leads to a galaxy-spanning adventure. It’s a tale filled with adventure, danger, a diverse array of alien lifeforms from throughout the Star Wars universe, and, of course, space travel, thanks to Law’s character.



Also, we didn’t expect to hear a Huttese version of Major Tom today, but that’s definitely a highlight from the trailer. Based on comments left on the trailer premier, most people seem excited for this series to air. You won’t find the usual discourse that typically surrounds upcoming Star Wars content, which is a pleasant surprise.



The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ on December 3.



Now that we have a Goonies-like adventure in Skeleton Crew, it’s time for Ewan McGregor’s dream of a live-action Star Wars: Clone Wars to come to fruition. How long must we wait for the Clone Wars in totally reimagined glory?!