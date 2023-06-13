“I’m sorry, the developers sat down and decided to make a sexy droid—there’s no other explanation,” sheevthan said about ND-5’s “voice and body language.”

“If this game doesn’t let me romance this droid, I don’t want it,” Twitter user red_robyn_hood_ said.

“What is happening,” the official Star Wars account tweeted.

What is happening is that, as French philosopher Jean Baudrillard writes in the essay “The Automation of the Robot,” the animated “automaton plays the part of courtier and good company.”

In this way, ND-5 is an attractive and “perfect double for man.” To embrace him means accepting that “that there is no difference, that the soul is over with and now it is an ideally naturalized body which absorbs its energy,” Baudrillard continues. Becoming fascinated by ND is natural, “like God: what’s underneath it all, what’s inside, what’s in the back of it?”

By that, I think Baudrillard means that the Star Wars droid has a war-worn, broad chest and the illusion of a six pack, and so people want to kiss it. We’ll—fingers crossed—learn more about the back of it when Star Wars Outlaws releases sometime in 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

 