Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order from Respawn Entertainment is a wild blend of Prince of Persia, Uncharted, Dark Souls, and Metroid, and it fits so perfectly inside of the Star Wars universe. It feels both familiar and inventive all at once. While it sure ain’t perfect, it’s a hell of a ride through that galaxy I love so damn much.

