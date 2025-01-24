That Awful New Star Trek Movie Has A Really Surprising Big Name Cameo

Star Trek: Section 31, a new Star Trek spin-off movie released on January 24, isn’t very good according to fans and critics. But it does end with a wild cameo that I would have never expected.

Oh yeah, a new Star Trek movie came out today! Don’t feel bad if you missed that news, because Star Trek: Section 31 has been barely marketed and isn’t in a theater near you. Instead, this spin-off film starring Michelle Yeoh is a streaming-only movie exclusively available on Paramount+.

The movie sees Yeoh reprising her role as the evil mirror universe version of Philippa Georgiou from Star Trek Discovery. However, Georgiou is now working with the Federation and its secretive group known as Section 31. She forms a team, does some sci-fi mission, and the horrible movie that you shouldn’t watch ends with her and the team sharing drinks together. That’s when the team’s leader, Control, appears via hologram and we get a big last minute cameo.

Stop right now if you are still planning on watching this movie and don’t want the ending cameo spoiled! This is your last chance.

Okay, so the leader of the Section 31 team seen in the movie is known as Control—its an AI from the future or past or whatever, don’t worry about it—and the person playing this character is none other than Jamie Lee Curtis. In the movie’s final minutes she pops up in a hologram and with some Borg-looking cybernetics on her forehead. She then tells the team about their next mission which seems like its sequel that likely won’t happen.

Here’s how she looks in the movie so you don’t have to watch it.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, according to Section 31's director and executive producer Olatunde Osunsanm, Curtis was cast because Star Trek producer and boss Alex Kurtzman’s cousin is her agent. Small world!

Oh, and after Curtis appears and tells them the next mission, a team member jokes about the planet name sounding weird and someone else jokes that it sounded like “Your Mama” and they all laugh and the camera pans away like its embarrassed by what just happened.

So yeah, don’t watch Section 31 and instead just rewatch Deep Space Nine, the series that introduced the clandestine group into the franchise. Or watch Strange New Worlds, a good Star Trek show on Paramount+. Or take a nap. Really anything is better than Section 31.

