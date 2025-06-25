Stalker 2's Modding Tools Require 700 GB Of Space

Stalker 2 just received a big new update today that adds a ton of changes to the open-world shooter. But the bigger news, literally, is that developers GSC Game World have released the modding kit for Stalker 2 on PC, and folks, you are going to need to free up a lot of hard drive space. The modding tools require a whopping 700 GB of space.

The Week In Games: A Star Wars Classic Returns & More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Week In Games: A Star Wars Classic Returns & More New Releases

The Week In Games: A Star Wars Classic Returns & More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: A Star Wars Classic Returns & More New Releases

As spotted by PC Gamer on June 25, Stalker 2's modding tools are available to download for free on the Epic Game Store. And if you scroll down on that page, you’ll see that the kit requires 700 GB of hard drive space. And you thought Call of Duty Warzone was big?

Advertisement

The outlet downloaded the monstrous modding kit and discovered that it actually takes up around 659 GB, which is still really massive, but at least gives you a bit of extra space for a video game or two on your PC.

Advertisement

“Shape the Zone in Your Way with the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Zone Kit,” says GSC on the page for the modding package. “Customize your journey and reshape the Zone with the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Zone Kit. Modify existing content or create new experiences—animations, weapons, mechanics, and even wonders of the Zone.”

Advertisement

I’m excited to see what talented modders can do with this kit once they’ve deleted all their other PC games to install it.

Released last year, Stalker 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 2007 Stalker. However, when the game arrived after years of waiting and delays, it was in a rough state, with loads of bugs, performance issues, and other problems. The game’s developers made the game while surviving the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war, so it’s a miracle it arrived at all. And since that rocky launch, GSC has continued to update and improve Stalker 2. Now, it’s a much better open-world Fallout-like shooter, and the game’s new 1.5 update makes it even better, as explained in these long patch notes from the studio.

Advertisement

Stalker 2 is out now on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. If you like dogs and hate killing them in video games, I’d stay away from Stalker 2.

.

