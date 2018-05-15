STALKER 2 was first announced in 2010. It was practically cancelled in 2012. Now, in 2018, GSC Game World is trying all over again.



GSC boss Sergiy Grygorovych has left a small note on his Facebook page saying “Today 15.05.2018 I officially declare: ‘GSC GAME WORLD DEVELOPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2'”. There’s also a link to a website that contains just the game name, a date (2021) and a contact email.

That’s not much to go on! There aren’t any screens, or videos, or anything else suggesting this is a game that is actually well into development. And it’s worth remembering that while GSC is the studio behind the first STALKER, many of the original developers from that game have since left to work on rival titles like Survarium.



A planned release window of 2021 would put the game only nine years behind its original schedule (it was first projected to be out in 2012). When you consider the developmental and legal troubles the series has endured since the success of the original STALKER, that sounds about right.