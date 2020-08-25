Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Stadia's Exclusive Battle Royale Bomberman Game Launches September 1

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Super Bomberman R
Super Bomberman RSuper Bomberman R OnlineStadiaKonamikotakucorenewsBomberman
Save
Illustration for article titled Stadias Exclusive Battle Royale iBomberman/i Game Launches September 1
Screenshot: Konami

Launching on September 1 exclusively for Google’s streaming Stadia platform, Super Bomberman R Online is all the fun times of Super Bomberman R plus a special online battle royal mode where 64 players battle it out across multiple stages simultaneously. Oh hey, and Louies are back.

Advertisement

It’s Super Bomberman R with a little extra Bomberman thrown in, basically. Not only will Stadia owners be able to hop into new 64-player online battles starting September 1, they’ll also be able to jump into games with their favorite YouTube streamers. Super Bomberman R Online is one of the first games to take advantage of Stadia’s “Crowd Play” feature. That’s neat, but it’s mainly about the Louies.

Long-time Bomberman fans will remember that Louies are brightly-colored kangaroo-looking animals that function as power-ups players can ride around, each color possessing different special abilities. They are cute and will take a blast for you, so they should be loved unconditionally.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Stadias Exclusive Battle Royale iBomberman/i Game Launches September 1
Screenshot: Konami

Super Bomberman R Online will be available for free to Stadia Pro users starting September 1, with an additional “premium edition” bundle free to clam through November 30 ($9.99 after). Stadia basic users can just buy the whole shebang for $9.99. Check out the official website for more info.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

I’m Sorry To Say Laurence Fishburne Died In The 2005 Matrix MMORPG

Epic Tells Court Its Apple Case 'Had To Be A Big Fight' [Update: Unreal Protected, But Not Fortnite]

I Love How Skaters Get Hype In Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Call Of Duty Trailer Replaced Worldwide Over Tiananmen Square Footage

DISCUSSION