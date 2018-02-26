Today on Highlight Reel we have Bikini Bottom vs. Universe 7, tiny colossi, sad horse moments, and much more!
- Forza 5 - Forza 5 has accurate physics they said - shadowndacorner
- Skyrim VR - My hungry boy - jeedmanjones
- Hunt: Showdown - my matchmaking partner in Hunt: Showdown is horrified about the horses - Chris Person (hey, that’s me)
- Rainbow Six Siege - Monty gets a taste of his own medicine - OurHolyTachanka
- Rainbow Six Siege - How To Breach in Rainbow Six Siege - Cheap Slice
- PUBG - Triple Kill with Sawed Off - tarisaralonde
- PUBG - the smoothest kill i’ve ever gotten in PUBG - Emppulis
- Shadow of the Colossus - Swimming with the fishies - widgets_n_beans
- Shadow of the Colossus - Kuromori Glitch - Cess007
- The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild - Surprising Shrine Solution - SenateSyndrome
- The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild - Ancient Link Was Overpowered - Nassi
- Monster Hunter: World - HADOKEN!!! - King
- Monster Hunter: World - My drill is the drill, that creates the heavens! #PS4share - KeithMontalbo
- Monster Hunter: World - ハンターの生首定食 - gunlancehaiizo
- Monster Hunter: World - How to use binoculars - Dylan9911
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (modded)- Squidward is Ready to Fight! - UltIMa647 (mod download link in the description)
