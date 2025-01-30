Netflix Reveals Squid Game Season 3 Release Date And First Look At Season 2 Aftermath

Bittersweet news: We don’t have to wait three years for Squid Game season 3 like we did for season 2, but we now know Netflix’s number one non-English language series of all time will be ending soon. Today, Netflix unveiled Squid Game’s final season will premiere on June 27 with some sneak peeks into the aftermath of season 2's bloody finale.

At the end of Season 2, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae)—Player 456—and his revenge plan against the creators of the brutal competition led to the bloodiest gunfight in Squid Game history, when the contestants revolted against the guards. Just as he was leading the charge close to the control room where everyone in the game is monitored, he has to watch his close friend Park Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan)—Player 390—murdered for participating in the revolt. Oh Young-il (Lee Byung-hun), originally the masked overseer of the game and known as The Front Man, ends his puzzling charade as Player 001 by killing the revolting contestants who believed him to be an ally. And now, we know a little of what happened after all of that.

In one photo, we see Gi-hun handcuffed to a bed, angrily looking up at a figure. Since The Front Man inexplicably decided to not kill Gi-hun for leading the revolt, some form of imprisonment had to be the next course of action. Another newly released photo shows Oh Young-il, whose actual name in the show is Hwang In-ho, pensively staring at The Front Man’s mask inside the cozy confines of his decadent lair. Even though he successfully stopped an insurgency, perhaps his despondence is tied to complicated feelings with a competition he’s won in the past that still didn’t buy him the peace he sought.

Although splitting the final story into two seasons hurt the momentum of season 2, these small glimpses into the final episodes of Squid Game hint at all loose ends being tied up (or killed) by the time we’re done with our final binge.