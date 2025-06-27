9 Movies And TV Shows With Competitions As Twisted As Squid Game

After three seasons and a little under four years of making us question what we would do for millions of dollars, Squid Game has come to an end. The final season debuted earlier today, and in a disturbing way I’ll address with my therapist in the future, I want more of those twisted mind games. And I know a lot of you do too.

Advertisement

Squid Game was an elite depiction of how human morality becomes fluid in the face of self-preservation and greed. Gamifying survival is the basis of almost every video game, but it becomes terrifying to watch when real people are involved. In movies and shows like the Saw franchise and Black Mirror, normal people will sacrifice children, vote for strangers to be killed, and rip people’s guts out—just to save themselves.

If you want more of the type of deadly competition that made Squid Game Netflix’s most popular non-English TV series ever, here are nine movies and TV shows to scratch that sick itch of yours.